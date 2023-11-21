GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested after police said he stole various types of wire from a water pump repair store in Goldsboro.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, Pearson Pump Sale and Service reported to officers that between Aug. 7 and Sept. 29, a suspect went onto the property and stole wire that was stored behind the business.

On Oct. 24, the Goldsboro Police Department Investigations Division issued warrants for Justin Scott Grady, 31. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office took Grady into custody on Monday.

Grady is charged with felony larceny, obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods.

He’s being held at the Wayne County Detention Center under a $7,500 bond.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.