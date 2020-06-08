Man charged in Goldsboro shooting that injured toddler, woman inside car, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The man wanted in connection with the weekend shooting of a toddler and a 28-year-old woman inside their vehicle in Goldsboro is now in custody, according to Goldsboro police.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on June 6 as a ShotSpotter gunfire alert in the 1700-block of Edgerton Street, according to a news release from Goldsboro police over the weekend.

Tacarous Monquez Peterson (Goldsboro Police Department)

“When officers arrived on scene they discovered a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire,” police said.

Soon after that, a 28-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl arrived at Wayne UNC Health Care. They were shot while in the car that was hit by gunfire, police said.

Both victims, who are from Goldsboro, were in stable condition Saturday night, police said. The news release on Monday did not have an update on their condition.

Tacarous Monquez Peterson, 27, was wanted in the shooting, according to police.

Warrants were obtained for Peterson for attempted first-degree murder, firing into occupied/moving vehicle and firing into occupied/moving vehicle with serious injury, police said.

Police said on Saturday that Peterson, who knew the woman, “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

At approximately 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, Peterson turned himself in to authorities, police said.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, firing into occupied/moving vehicle, and firing into occupied/moving vehicle with serious injury.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under no bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

