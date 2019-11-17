Man charged in Wayne County shooting after victim found in yard, deputies say

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found shot in front of a home in Wayne County Friday afternoon before four people refused to come out of a nearby home for a short time, deputies said.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. at 322 Forehand Road, according to a news release from Wayne County deputies.

When deputies arrived, they found a 31-year-old man “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest,” the news release said.

“During the investigation, it was learned that the location of the altercation and shooting had occurred at 786 Forehand Road,” the release said.

When deputies arrived at the shooting address they saw a person spot them and that person then ran inside the home, closing the door, according to the news release.

The person also “refused to obey commands of the deputies,” officials said.

“Deputies took up defensive positions and ordered all individuals inside the residence to exit the house,” the news release said.

Then, “after a short delay,” four people came out of the home.

Christopher Paul Copeland, 39, of Forehand Road was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond.

The wounded man, who is from Fremont, was treated at Wayne UNC Hospital for his injury and is expected to recover.

