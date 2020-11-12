Man charged with 2016 murder of 19-year-old woman in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man already in jail was charged Thursday for murdering a 19-year-old woman four years ago in Goldsboro, police said.

Tyrone Omar Johnson, 22, of Wilson was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Atiya Maddox, 19, of Goldsboro.

Police said the shooting was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on July 22, 2016.

Tyrone Omar Johnson.

Atiya Maddox.

The shooting happened near Olivia Lane and Slaughter Street.

Johnson was in custody at the Wayne County Jail on unrelated charges when he was charged with the murder, police said. He is being held without bond with a court appearance scheduled for Friday.

Maddox graduated from Eastern Wayne High School and worked in the past at Little Caesars pizza, according to her Facebook profile.