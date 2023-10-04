GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has turned himself in Wednesday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, Goldsboro police said.

On Sept. 2, officers said they received a report in reference to a 15-year-old girl being sexually assaulted by someone she knew.

They said the incident was assigned to the Special Victim’s Unit within the Investigative Services Bureau of the Goldsboro Police Department, which is standard procedure in cases involving juveniles.

After an investigation, police said 37-year-old QuShawn Mondrell Broadhurst, of Goldsboro, was charged with statutory sex offense with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Officers said Broadhurst turned himself in to the Wayne County Magistrates Office on Wednesday.

He received no bond and a $75,000 secured bond for other offenses.