GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a shooting in Goldsboro Friday night and a suspect has been arrested and charged, police say.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of South John Street around 8:41 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found 45-year-old Vincent Kornegay of Goldsboro suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

An investigation was started by the Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services, who determined 33-year-old Tyrone Dontrez Garner, also of Goldsboro, to be a suspect in the incident.

Police say Garner was arrested without incident in the 100 block of Day Circle, less than two miles away from where the victim was found.

Garner has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call or text CrimeStoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.