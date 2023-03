GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 68-year-old man was struck and killed Wednesday night.

Around 8:19 p.m., Goldsboro officers responded to the area of U.S. 70 and Spence Avenue in reference to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, police said.

They found Steven Fitzgerald, of Southport, who would be pronounced dead on the scene by EMS personnel.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and remained until law enforcement and EMS arrived.

The Investigation is ongoing.