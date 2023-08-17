GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 64-year-old Goldsboro man died after he was struck by an SUV and a tractor-trailer Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Goldsboro police responded to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of North Berkeley Boulevard and Caudill Avenue.

When officers arrived they learned Willie Hugh Harvey had been crossing Berkeley Boulevard when he was hit by a black 2011 Mercedes SUV that was traveling southbound.

He was then hit by a 2020 International 18-wheeler tractor-trailer that was also traveling southbound, police said.

Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

The crash investigation is ongoing.