Man drowns at Wayne County ATV park

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A person drowned in Wayne County Sunday evening, officials say.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at Busco Beach ATV Park, which is located at 1243 Bryan Blvd. near Goldsboro, according to Wayne County spokesman Joel Gillie.

A 46-year-old man died in the drowning at the park, Gillie said. No other details were released.

His name is being withheld until relatives are first contacted, Gillie said in a statement to CBS 17.

The drowning is the second death at the ATV park in less than two weeks.

A 21-year-old man died in an ATV accident on April 30, officials said.