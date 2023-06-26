GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 23-year-old man is in the hospital after fleeing from someone shooting at him from a vehicle, according to Goldsboro police officers.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 3100 block of Central Heights Road regarding a report of shots fired and a motor vehicle crash.

After arriving, police said they found a single-vehicle wreck. The 23-year-old man who was in the vehicle had to be extracted by the Goldsboro Fire Department.

He was transported to UNC Health Wayne for the injuries he received in the crash. Witnesses told police that the victim was fleeing from another vehicle that was firing shots when the crash happened.

The Goldsboro Police Department Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was provided.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.