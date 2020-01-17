Man extradited to Wayne County after 1 wounded in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting that wounded a Goldsboro man has been arrested in Maryland.

On Oct. 27, 2019, around 7:55 p.m. the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a home in the 719 National Drive for a report of a shooting.

Police said they found one of the residents, Tony Battle, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Battle was transported to Wayne-UNC Health and was later taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and started an investigation.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were secured on Nov. 4, 2019, against Preston Jamel Saunders, 37, in connection with the shooting.

The warrants were for one count each of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The United States Marshals Service was in charge of taking Saunders into custody, Goldsboro police said.

On Dec. 26, 2019, Saunders was arrested in Prince George’s County, Maryland by members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Jan. 6, Saunders was extradited back to North Carolina and taken before a Wayne County Magistrate.

Saunders was served with warrants and is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center on an $805,000 bond.

