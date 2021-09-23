Man found dead in Wayne County hotel ruled an accident, NC Medical Examiner confirms

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man found dead in a Wayne County hotel bathtub in July has had his death confirmed as an accident, according to a North Carolina Medical Examiner.

Dennis Yelverton, 56, who was visiting from out of town, was discovered in his hotel room bathtub after failing to checkout of the Americas Best Value Inn off of Bill Avery Road in Goldsboro on July 6.

A state medical examiner confirmed it as an accident on Tuesday after it was under investigation. The examiner found no evidence of external injuries and an investigation from Goldsboro police concluded no foul play occurred.

However, the medical examiner did not confirm a cause of death and what brought Yelverton to town is unclear.