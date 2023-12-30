PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found shot dead inside a home following a home invasion Friday night in northern Wayne County, officials said.

A call was first made to deputies around 9:40 p.m. about a home invasion that happened earlier at a house at 877 Big Daddy’s Road, just east of Pikeville and about five miles north of Goldsboro, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The person who called 911 told officials that a man the caller knew was found bleeding and unresponsive inside the home, deputies said.

Officers arrived at the scene and then discovered Robert Lee Mitchell, 39, dead inside the house from “an apparent gunshot wound,” the news release said.

Officials later told CBS 17 that Mitchell was not “the person who broke into the home.”

“Detectives with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were notified and responded to the scene

and have begun their investigation,” deputies said in the release.

Mitchell’s body was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare for an autopsy later at the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.

“This investigation is in the early stages at this time, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the news release said.

Officials said anyone with information about the incident should Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Det. Frank Sauls at 919-580-4066 or CrimeStoppers at 919-735-2255.