GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Tuesday night in a housing authority community just outside Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, officials said Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 252 Wisteria Road at approximately 9:07 p.m. in reference to a shooting call.

Once at the scene, officers found 37-year-old Jeffery Devon Williams, of Wisteria Road, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced Williams dead.

The housing community where the shooting occurred is about a half-mile west of the border of Seymour Johnson.

The shooting remains under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.