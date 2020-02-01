Man held on $1.5 million bond after drug bust by Wayne County deputies, DEA

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro man was jailed on drug charges on a $1.5 million bond after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Agency.

A news release said detectives with both agencies were conducting an investigation on Thursday into the sale and distribution of cocaine and heroin from 504 South Linwood Ave. They executed a search warrant and found about two ounces of heroin.

Ayshaun Canady, 25, was arrested and charged with third level trafficking in heroin, maintaining a dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Additional charges are expected. Canady is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center, the release said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: