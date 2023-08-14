GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man riding a dirt bike was killed after crashing into an SUV in Goldsboro on Sunday night.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of E. Elm Street and S. Andrews Avenue at around 6:58 p.m.

Once police arrived on scene, officers discovered a 29-year-old man who had been driving a 2017 Kawasaki dirt bike. The man was traveling eastbound on Elm Street before striking the side of a black 2021 Toyota SUV driven by a 53-year-old woman traveling southbound on S. Andrews Avenue, police say.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS crews, while the woman was taken to UNC Health Wayne for further treatment.

Goldsboro police said the dirt bike was later determined to be stolen from the jurisdiction of the Thomasville Police Department in Davidson County.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.