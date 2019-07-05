Man linked to deadly Goldsboro shooting is nabbed in Florida, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A second man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a man at a home in Goldsboro in June, police say.

Police say one man was killed and another critically injured in the shooting that happened on June 23 just after 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Bright Street.

Eric Delonta Brooks, 35, of Goldsboro and a 37-year-old Dudley man were shot.

Brooks was found dead at the scene, while the other man was taken to the hospital with “multiple gunshot wounds,” police say. The Dudley man was initially listed in critical condition.

Manyele Lofton, 33, was arrested the next day around 5:40 p.m. and charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, police said.

The day after Lofton’s arrest, warrants were issued against David Dekarlo Sampson, police said.

Sampson, 39, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder but was not in custody.

Police said Friday that Samspon was caught at a home in Hillsboro County, Florida.

