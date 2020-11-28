Man pulls out gun during ‘altercation’ inside Walmart in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man pulled out a gun during an altercation with another shopper inside Walmart in Goldsboro Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 1:20 p.m. at the Walmart at 1002 N. Spence Ave., according to a Goldsboro police news release.

“Officers were advised that a suspect brandished a firearm during an altercation with another customer while inside the store,” the news release said.

While police were on their way, the armed man left the Walmart and walked across the parking lot toward North Spence Avenue, police said.

Store workers told police the suspect was at a bus stop on North Spence Avenue in front of the Pinewood Square shopping center, according to police.

Jason Devaughn Haskill, 21, of Goldsboro was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Haskill was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and going armed to the terror of the people, officials said.

No one was injured.

“It does not appear that Walmart or other members of the public were targeted for an ‘active shooter’ type incident,” police said.