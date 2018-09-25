Man's body found in flooded Wayne County ditch, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - A man's body was found in a large ditch that had been flooded for more than a week from Hurricane Florence, Wayne County deputies say.

The body was found Monday in the area of 1750 U.S. 117 South in Goldsboro, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The body of Marcus Jamal Wiley, 32, of 103 Buttercup Lane in Goldsboro was found by a landscaper who was cleaning up the area, said a news release from Capt. Shawn Harris of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

"During the investigation, it was determined that the area in which the victim was found, had been flooded for over a week and the water in this area had just receded," officials said in the news release.

However, deputies said that it's "unclear at this time if the death was storm-related."

Deputies are continuing to investigate.

"Detectives are still conducting interviews and are reviewing surveillance video from local businesses in the area," the news release said.