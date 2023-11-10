GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Goldsboro on Friday afternoon.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers were sent to the 2700 block of Royall Avenue in response to a shooting. The victim reported that two men entered a tent at “Tent City,” resulting in an altercation that left him with a gunshot wound in the leg, police said.

The suspects fled the area, while the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No word yet on the whereabouts on the suspects.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.