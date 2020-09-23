Man shot in the face, another in the leg in separate Goldsboro shootings, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Goldsboro police are investigating two shootings that left two men injured on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The first shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 600-block of S. Slocumb Street, police said. Once at the scene, officers found “multiple shell casings” and were then notified that a male had been dropped off at Wayne UNC Healthcare with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers went to the hospital and found that the 36-year-old man had suffered non-life threatening injuries to his leg.

The second shooting occurred Wednesday around 2:45 a.m. in the 700-block of E. Holly Street, officials said.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area and found the 40-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his face.

The man was taken by EMS to Wayne UNC Healthcare and then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, police said.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time, according to authorities.

CBS 17 has reached out to Goldsboro police to see if the shootings are connected but have not heard back at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.

