GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say they’re investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a man Saturday night.

At about 8:07 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital in reference to a stabbing.

When they arrived, they said 31-year-old Jacquarius Sequan Howell was suffering from multiple life-threatening stab wounds.

He had been taken to the hospital’s emergency department via personal vehicle, according to the police department.

As of 2:26 a.m., police said Howell remained at the hospital in serious condition.

They continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP here. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest, officers said you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.