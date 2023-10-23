GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was hospitalized after getting shot in Goldsboro on Monday evening.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded at around 5:28 p.m. to the area of Seymour Drive and Rosewood Avenue for a reported shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found 45-year-old David Lerone Smith suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Smith was transported to a nearby hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

The shooting investigation remains ongoing.