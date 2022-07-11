GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department said they are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man who tried to murder a woman on her front porch in mid-June.

Quandre Weeks, 30, critically injured a 42-year-old woman on June 19 in the 700 block of N. George Street as she was on her front porch just after 12:45 a.m., a previous release from Goldsboro police said.

She was the second woman to be struck by gunfire along N. George Street in the span of just days. On June 16, a woman was hit during a shootout while sitting on her front porch in the 1200 block of N. George Street.

In the June 19 shooting in the 700 block of N. George Street, a 34-year-old man was also found suffering from gunshot wounds, a news release said. It’s not clear where the man was when he was shot, police said.

Weeks is currently wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder as well as one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied property, police said. Officers also said he is armed and dangerous.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Goldsboro Police Department asking for identification of the woman and are waiting for comment.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Weeks’ whereabouts is asked to call Investigator J. Erkes at 919-580-4212, or 911.