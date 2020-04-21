Man wanted for attempted murder turns self in days after Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 25-year-old man wanted for attempted murder turned himself in on Tuesday, Goldsboro police said.

Faronte Unique Hawkins was arrested in connection with an April 16 shooting along the 800 block of Olivia Lane. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. that evening to find the 27-year-old victim on the side of the road with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

Hawkins was charged with attempted first-degree murder and given a $500,000 bond.

The victim, who was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care then transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

