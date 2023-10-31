Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Dunn police are investigating the “suspicious” disappearance of a man who they say is beloved by his community.

Tyrone Taylor Jr. (Dunn Police Department)

As of Tuesday, it’s been almost two months since 23-year-old Tyrone Taylor Jr. went missing the morning of Sept. 6, according to investigators.

According to Dunn police, Taylor was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 5.

On that day, Taylor’s mother said he visited his father in Sampson County, came to visit her in Dunn, and headed home to his apartment, Amity Place Apartments on Susan Tart Road in Dunn.

The next day, she received a call from his father saying he could not get in contact with him.

“He’s not the type of person that’s not reachable,” she said.

Neither Taylor nor his car were found at his apartment complex.

On Sept. 8, police said Taylor’s car was found burned in Cumberland County.

The detective said Taylor’s disappearance is “suspicious” and “concerning.”

He said Taylor is well loved in the Dunn community and it’s concerning that no one has had contact with him.

While investigating the disappearance, the detective said the community only had positive things to say about Taylor.

In a Facebook post, the Dunn Police Department said certain information about Taylor’s disappearance has not been shared with the public or the family because of the sensitive nature of the incident.

They said they are working closely with the family and local, state and federal agencies on the case.

Tyrone Taylor Jr. stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J. Reagan with the Dunn Police Department at 910-230-3550 or the Harnett County Communications Center at 910-893-9111.

Information can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 910-892-2222. Police said a reward up to $1,000 can be given for information that leads to an arrest of individual(s) involved in Taylor’s disappearance through Crime Stoppers.