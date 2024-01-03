GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 22-year-old man has been charged with assault on a government official and resisting an officer after a “disturbance” call brought police to a Goldsboro apartment Tuesday night.

Police said a resident was the one to call 911 after claiming to have had their cellphone stolen by a man with a gun. This was reported at about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of West Oak Street.

That armed suspect was known to the resident who identified him as Taheim Rashad Leach, of Goldsboro, police said.

While attempting to make contact with that resident, officers said Leach jumped from a second-floor window as they knocked on the apartment door.

Leach was attempting to run away, but was stopped by an officer, according to police.

A struggle between Leach and the officer ensued and, with the help of other officers, Leach was taken into custody.

Police said Leach had a gun which officers seized. Police did not confirm if Leach had in fact stolen the resident’s phone.

Leach was arrested and placed in the Wayne County Detention Center without bond.

That was not the end of his charges, however. Leach also faces an additional seven charges from outstanding arrest warrants. Those charges are as follow: