GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who just had his 65th birthday was found dead outside a motel in Goldsboro on Easter Sunday morning, police said.

The incident was reported just before 7:10 a.m. Sunday at the Carolina Motel at 2316 William St., according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive man lying in the parking area of the motel.

EMS crews responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

Gary Lamont Green, who had a birthday Friday, was identified as the man who died, according to police.

“At this time there is no foul play suspected, and the investigation is ongoing,” officers said in the news release.