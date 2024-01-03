GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who robbed a doctor’s office in May and hurt a woman is back in jail after he violated his parole, the Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday.

On Dec. 11, officers said Sampson County deputies arrested Cleveland Lamont Amerson, of Goldsboro, during a traffic stop.

They said he was taken to the Granville Correctional Institution for violating his parole.

Amerson was previously identified as the suspect in a robbery at a physician’s office on May 15, 2023, according to the police department.

Officers said he entered the building on the 1100 block of Parkway Drive, stole from one of the employees and assaulted a woman working there by pointing a gun at her.

She was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On June 8, officers said they secured warrants for Amerson’s arrest.

“The apprehension of Mr. Amerson was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service shortly after the warrants were secured,” they said.

During Amerson’s Dec. 11 arrest in Sampson County, police said warrants for May’s robbery were served.

He received no bond on the charges, which include one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Amerson is expected to be released in September 2024.