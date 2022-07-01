GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they have captured a man who used a knife to rob a pharmacy in broad daylight Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported as an armed robbery around 4:15 p.m. at the Downtown Pharmacy at 151 N. Center St., according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

A man entered the store carrying a knife and “demanded money,” the news release said.

After the robbery, the man ran north along Center Street, police said.

Just an hour later and about two blocks away, the suspect was found with help from the Goldsboro Police Department Housing Unit, officials said.

Michael Anthony Parker, 53, was arrested without incident in the 100 block of West Oak Street, the news release said.

Parker was charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of second-degree kidnapping, police said.

The release gave no information on the kidnapping charges.

He was jailed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.