PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Wayne County on Monday afternoon.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 911 operators received a call at around 3:06 p.m. from someone about a suspicious armed person at a home at 210 Capps Bridge Road in Princeton.

After arriving on the scene, deputies say they approached a man armed with a shotgun. When deputies gave verbal commands to the suspect, he didn’t comply and the man raised the shotgun, resulting in deputies shooting him, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

This incident, along with the use of force, is being investigated, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. We will update this article once more information is available.