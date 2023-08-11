GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man and woman were arrested after leading officers on a chase in a suspected stolen car, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, an officer reported seeing a “suspicious vehicle” near the intersection of Slocumb Street and Olivia Lane. The vehicle, police said, was believed to have been stolen.

When the officer turned on the lights to conduct a traffic stop, police said the suspect vehicle sped off. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Naeisha Faison, led the officer in a pursuit that spanned “various areas of the city” before the suspect finally came to a stop.

Once police confirmed the car had been stolen, Naeisha was taken into custody and arrested alongside a passenger, Montrell Faison, 24, who police said is related to her.

According to the police report, Naeisha later “experienced complications from a suspected overdose.” She was treated by EMS personnel before being taken to Wayne UNC Hospital.

Montrell is facing a single charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. Naisha is charged with the same in addition to a felony charge of fleeing to elude arrest and larceny of a motor vehicle.

In addition to Goldsboro police, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office also provided assistance in the pursuit. The report also identified the vehicle as a 2016 Chevy Trax, reported stolen by a 47-year-old Goldsboro man.

No bond information has been released by police for either suspect.