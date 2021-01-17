Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations across the Triangle altered due to pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In years past, MLK Day celebrations consisted of big gatherings, services and a day dedicated to volunteering.

However, as the country and state grapple with COVID-19, plans have changed.

“Usually what we do is that we go to the MLK Day luncheon sponsored by the City of Goldsboro,” said Sylvia Barnes.

Barnes is the president the NAACP Goldsboro Wayne County Chapter. She said they decided to do something different this year.

“We are gathering food. Items that we can put in boxes that are called the blessing boxes around Wayne County and Goldsboro,” Barnes said.

Barnes said the goal is for people who are hungry or in a tough spot to grab whatever they need out of the boxes.

She also acknowledged the significance of the day amid recent rifts and riots.

“I think it brings to our memory how important and how they marched and what it meant,” Barnes stated.

“I think that his life and his story will live always. I think it will always be in the back our minds and now more so, the front of our minds,” she said.

Click here, for a full list of MLK Day celebrations happening across the Triangle.