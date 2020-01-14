Meetings set to discuss tax hike proposal for Wayne County schools

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County officials have planned a series of meetings to talk about possible benefits of passing a quarter-cent tax increase that would fund $32 million in school projects.

The Wayne County Board of Education and Wayne County Board of Commissioners have approved 40 school projects over the next five years — if the tax hike is approved by voters.

The tax proposal is on the ballot for the March 3 primary election.

Several meetings are planned before the vote “to help school communities and the public become more informed” about the possible tax benefits, officials said in a Tuesday news release.

All meetings will be held at 6 p.m.

Jan 23 at Charles B. Aycock High Cafeteria for attendance zones of Charles B. Aycock High, Fremont Stars Elementary, Northeast Elementary, Northwest Elementary and Norwayne Middle

Jan 29 at Spring Creek High Cafeteria for attendance zones of Spring Creek Elementary, Spring Creek High and Spring Creek Middle

Jan 30 at Goldsboro High Auditorium for attendance zones of Carver Heights Elementary, Dillard Middle, Goldsboro High and North Drive Elementary

Feb 5 at Eastern Wayne High Cafeteria for attendance zones of Eastern Wayne Elementary, Eastern Wayne High, Eastern Wayne Middle, Greenwood Middle, Meadow Lane Elementary and Tommy’s Road Elementary

Feb 6 at Rosewood High Cafeteria for attendance zones of Rosewood Elementary, Rosewood Middle and Rosewood High

Feb 10 Southern Wayne High Cafeteria for attendance zones of Brogden Middle, Brogden Primary, Carver Elementary, Grantham Elementary, Grantham Middle, Mount Olive Middle, and Southern Wayne High

Parents with students at Edgewood Community Developmental School, Wayne Academy, Wayne Early/Middle College High School and Wayne School of Engineering are encouraged to attend the meeting closest to where they live, officials said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

