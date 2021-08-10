Missing man found dead in ditch, Goldsboro police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 71-year-old man reported missing on Friday was found dead on Tuesday.

Goldsboro police said Walter Lee Johnson was considered at risk because of several medical conditions. He was believed to have suffered from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Johnson, who was the subject of a Silver Alert, was last seen at his Goldsboro home on Swan Street.

The Goldsboro Police Department said the Criminal Investigations Division started a neighborhood canvass and interviewed residents in the neighborhood Monday. The search was put to a stop after sundown.

Tuesday morning, investigators started their search again. Officials found Johnson’s body in a ditch in the 800 block of N. Center Street just after 9 a.m.

Johnson’s family has been notified. An autopsy is still needed to determine his cause of death.