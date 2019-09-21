Missing Wayne County inmate captured in Rocky Mount almost a week after escape

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wayne County inmate who had been on the run for almost a week was captured Friday night in Rocky Mount, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Victor Ramon Castro was discovered missing during an inmate count around lunchtime Sept. 13. It was discovered through video that he walked off from the Wayne County Detention Center around 6:46 a.m., the release said.

Castro was apprehended around 11:15 p.m. Friday at the Sunshine Inn in Rocky Mount. There was “limited resistance as he attempted to evade arrest,” the release said.

Castro is charged with escape from a detention center. He was transported back to the Wayne County Detention Center and placed under a $25,000 bond.

Victor Ramon Castro.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now