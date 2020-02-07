Missing Wayne County man found dead in car off road, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — On Thursday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office located a man who was missing since last month.

Officials said Xzavier Rendell Pearsall was found dead inside his car in a heavy wooded area in the 300 block of Stanley Chapel Church Road in Southern Wayne County.

The car, a 2012 Gold Cadillac 4 door CT, was not visible from the roadway.

It is believed that Pearsall died as a result of a single-car motor vehicle accident, deputies said.

“All evidence indicated that Pearsall’s vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop in the wooded area,” deputies said.

Pearsall’s family reported him missing on Jan. 18.

He was last seen on Jan. 17 on 2020 Arrington Bridge Road and US 117 South in Goldsboro.

Deputies said he missed his birthday and work without calling anyone.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now