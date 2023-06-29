GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly one year after Wayne County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Fishman was killed in the line of duty, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of his family’s home.

Sergeant Matthew Fishman, 38, was shot Aug. 1, 2022 while serving involuntary commitment papers. Fishman died from his injuries one day later. Two other deputies were shot, but survived.

Fishman dreamed of being a police officer as a child, according to the foundation. He began serving with the Mount Olive Police Department before moving to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in 2010. He continued to serve as an auxiliary officer with the Mount Olive Police Department.

Sergeant Matthew Fishman with a K-9. (Tunnel to towers Foundation)

Sergeant Matthew Fishman with his family. (Tunnel to Towers Foundatin)

Sergeant Matthew Fishman with his wife, Sarah. (Tunnel to Towers Foundation)

Fishman was with the sheriff’s office for 12 years where he served on the Dive Team and as a K-9 handler.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their two children. Tunnel to towers paid off the mortgage on the family’s Goldsboro home.

“We have lived here for 10 years. There isn’t a wall in our home that my husband hasn’t built something and hung up,” said Sarah Fishman. “To know that my home will be paid off is such a tremendous support for our financial needs. I am forever grateful.”

