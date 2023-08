MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Mount Olive has lifted its boil-water mandate Tuesday afternoon.

The town had announced Sunday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. that water in the entire town would be shut off to fix a 12-inch main in front of Robert’s Machine Shop. The boil water mandate was in effect until early Tuesday.

“Effective immediately the boil water mandate has been lifted. We thank you for your patience and understanding,” said the town.