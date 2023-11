MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — Here’s the dill.

Mt. Olive New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop has been nominated by USA Today’s 10Best for New Year’s Eve drops.

The drop is among 19 other events across the U.S. to be nominated. Online voting continues until Dec. 4.

Winners will be announced Dec. 15.

The drop will be held on Dec. 31.