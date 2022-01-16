Mount Olive police car hijacked, officer airlifted to Vidant after chase, crash

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive police officer was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after crashing a vehicle while chasing a hijacking suspect on Saturday.

Police Chief Jason Hughes said officers were called to the Walmart in Mount Olive to deal with a situation. The suspect then jumped into one of the police vehicles and drove away. An officer pursued the hijacking suspect before losing control of the car they were driving and crashing.

There was no current update on the officer’s condition. The suspect is in custody.

This is an active investigation.