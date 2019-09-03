Multiple agencies respond to building fire in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple agencies, including Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and the Goldsboro Fire Department, responded to an industrial structure fire Tuesday morning in Goldsboro.

Pictures showed heavy smoke billowing from the one-story building.

The Goldsboro Fire Department said the fire happened along the 600 block of George Street. It was also assisted by the Belfast Volunteer Fire Department, Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department, the civilian Chaplain Corp., and the Red Cross.

No further information is available.

(Courtesy of Goldsboro FD)

(Courtesy of Goldsboro FD)

(Courtesy of Goldsboro FD)

(Courtesy of Goldsboro FD)

(Courtesy of Goldsboro FD)

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now