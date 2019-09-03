Multiple agencies respond to building fire in Goldsboro

(Courtesy of Goldsboro FD)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple agencies, including Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and the Goldsboro Fire Department, responded to an industrial structure fire Tuesday morning in Goldsboro.

Pictures showed heavy smoke billowing from the one-story building.

The Goldsboro Fire Department said the fire happened along the 600 block of George Street. It was also assisted by the Belfast Volunteer Fire Department, Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department, the civilian Chaplain Corp., and the Red Cross.

No further information is available.

