Murder arrest made in 1989 killing after case reopened in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was charged with murder after a new investigation began two years ago into a 1989 deadly shooting in Goldsboro.

The incident was reported just before 5:50 a.m. on April 23, 1989, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

A man was found bleeding from his leg on the front porch of a home in the 300 block of Pearson Street, police said. The victim, Gino Tyrone Harper, 31, of Goldsboro, was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital and later died.

During the following investigation, Gurman Ray Pearsall was charged with murder, but the “the charges were never taken before a grand jury and he was subsequently released,” police said.

New evidence was discovered and the investigation was reopend in Feb. 2018, according to the news release.

Pearsall, who was arrested on Oct. 14, is being re-charged with the murder of Harper, the news release said.

Pearsall, 70, is being held without bond in the Wayne County Jail.