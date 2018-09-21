Naked sexual assault victim ran to neighbor for help, Goldsboro police say

A 40-year-old Goldsboro man was arrested after a naked teen ran down a road to call for help and said they had been sexually assaulted, police said.

On Thursday afternoon, officers with Goldsboro Police Department’s Uniformed Patrol “B” Shift were called to Walnut Street after a 14-year-old ran naked to a home saying they had been sexually assaulted, police said.

The victim was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care Hospital.

Following an investigation, Goldsboro police said Jean Marc Henry, of Walnut Street, was arrested and charged with statutory sexual offense against a person who is 13, 14, or 15 years old by a defendant who is at least six years older than the victim.

He is being held at the Wayne County Jail under a $200,000 bond.

Henry is scheduled to appear in court Friday.