Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5

NC 55 closed in Wayne County after tractor-trailer flips, officials say

Wayne County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A tractor-trailer that flipped in a crash has closed a key highway in Wayne County Monday afternoon.

The wreck was reported around 4:30 p.m. along N.C. 55 near Grantham School Road, west of Mount Olive, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials have set up a detour until the road reopens, which is expected around 9 p.m.

All drivers on N.C. 55 should head south on Thunderswamp Road to Waller Road back to Grantham School Road and then rejoin N.C. 55.

No one was injured in the crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories