NC 55 closed in Wayne County after tractor-trailer flips, officials say

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A tractor-trailer that flipped in a crash has closed a key highway in Wayne County Monday afternoon.

The wreck was reported around 4:30 p.m. along N.C. 55 near Grantham School Road, west of Mount Olive, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials have set up a detour until the road reopens, which is expected around 9 p.m.

All drivers on N.C. 55 should head south on Thunderswamp Road to Waller Road back to Grantham School Road and then rejoin N.C. 55.

No one was injured in the crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

More headlines from CBS17.com: