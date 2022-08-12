GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A LaGrange man was arrested Thursday for stealing copper wire from a hospital on two different occasions, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

On June 6, Goldsboro police responded to the 1600 block of West Ash Street in reference to a theft that took place on the old Cherry Hospital property, officials said.

Officers discovered that an unknown suspect had driven a vehicle onto the property and used it to pull a large water pump structure out from where it was attached in the concrete on the ground.

Police said the suspect destroyed the structure in the process of cutting large amounts of copper wire or cable from breaker boxes within. The investigation also revealed that the suspect sold the property he stole to a local recycling business, officials said.

On June 12, a Cherry Hospital police officer located the suspect vehicle while patrolling the property regarding the June 6 theft. The suspect then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, leaving a large quantity of cut copper wire or cable behind, officials said.

Jeffrey Lynn Carter, 55, of LaGrange, was developed as a suspect in both cases.

Carter, who was already in custody of the Wayne County Jail on unrelated charges, was arrested by an officer on the following charges:

One count each of injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals greater than $10,000;

Two counts of felony larceny;

Two counts of felony possession of stolen property;

Two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Carter was given a $7,500 bond and had a court appearance scheduled for Friday.