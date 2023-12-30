MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — Forget the ball in Times Square — one of the most unique New Year’s Eve drops is right here in central North Carolina, and it’s been voted one of the best in the United States by readers of a travel and lifestyle website.

USA Today’s 10Best.com recently released its 2023 Readers’ Choice list of the best New Year’s Eve drops in the country, a ranking where each entry “offers its own spin on the occasion with unique items being lowered.”

Mount Olive’s Pickle Drop was voted No. 7 on this year’s list.

“Get an early start on celebrating the new year by watching a glowing pickle drop into a giant pickle jar at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve,” the short blurb on the site says. “Attendees can enjoy live music, food, fireworks and free pickles.”

The event sponsored by the Mt. Olive Pickle Company, first held in 1999 and now in its 23rd year, will be held in front of the University of Mount Olive’s Kornegay Arena, located at 634 Henderson St.

In addition to dropping a novelty item, the event is also notable for starting and ending early — way before midnight Eastern Standard Time.

At 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, food trucks will begin serving and live music will begin playing. The pickle will drop at 7 p.m. sharp, according to the company’s website, and “fireworks will begin immediately after the pickle lands in the jar.”

For those who can’t make it to the Pickle Drop in person, the festivities will be streamed online at www.mtolivepickles.com.

But those who do make it out will get a treat — free pickles, courtesy, of course of Mt. Olive Pickle Company.

USA Today 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice 10 best New Year’s Eve drops in the U.S.