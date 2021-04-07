NCDOT to replace 69-year-old bridge in Wayne county

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 69-year-old bridge that has become obsolete and requires increasing maintenance at the Wayne-Duplin County line will soon be replaced, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Next month when work begins, Bennetts Bridge Road – where it spans from the Northeast Cape Fear River – will not close to traffic. A temporary bridge will be erected alongside the one to be demolished. Drivers should slow down and travel through the work zone cautiously.

Due to the federally imposed restrictions on construction in the river due because of aquatic life, the project will take longer than normal to complete, the NCDOT said. The bridge is scheduled to open by the fall of 2022.

S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson, received the $2.6 million contract from the NCDOT in March.