GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — This is the big weekend for the return — after four years — of a massive air show to Wayne County.

The last Wings Over Wayne Air Show was held in 2019 and featured a performance by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. More than 220,000 showed up for the two-day event in 2017, organizers say.

The largest air show in North Carolina will be back at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro this weekend and will feature performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Goldsboro city officials said.

While the weather is questionable for the weekend, officials said Friday that “the show will happen even in the rain but not if it is lightning.”

The 2020 and 2021 shows were canceled because of COVID. The 2022 event was canceled due to the “logistical strain on the servicemembers” stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to plan the event and secure air demonstration teams, who were already working to fulfill previously canceled airshows, officials said.

The flight schedule for the event was posted earlier this month. An F-22 demo is planned for noon on both days. The Blue Angles in F/A-18 jets will fly around 2 p.m. each day

The estimated economic impact in Wayne County and its neighboring counties for the 2017 event was more than $20 million, Goldsboro officials said.

The event is free along with parking. Gates are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for details about the air show.