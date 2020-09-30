No one hurt after train hits mini-van broken down on tracks in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A mini-van that broke down on railroad tracks was hit by a train in Durham Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened just before 4:45 p.m. A woman said her mini-van broke down on the tracks on Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She saw the train approaching and abandoned the car before it was struck, police said.

The conductor of the train — a westbound Norfolk-Southern Railroad train — said he saw the mini-van on the tracks and began braking to try to stop the train, but struck it on its passenger side, causing it to spin around in the roadway and off the tracks, police said.

The train stopped about 350 yards past the crossing.

Police said the driver of the mini-van, who was the only occupant, wasn’t injured. No one was injured on the train.

The driver of the mini-van was charged with disregarding a railroad crossing.

