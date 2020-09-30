GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A mini-van that broke down on railroad tracks was hit by a train in Durham Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened just before 4:45 p.m. A woman said her mini-van broke down on the tracks on Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She saw the train approaching and abandoned the car before it was struck, police said.
The conductor of the train — a westbound Norfolk-Southern Railroad train — said he saw the mini-van on the tracks and began braking to try to stop the train, but struck it on its passenger side, causing it to spin around in the roadway and off the tracks, police said.
The train stopped about 350 yards past the crossing.
Police said the driver of the mini-van, who was the only occupant, wasn’t injured. No one was injured on the train.
The driver of the mini-van was charged with disregarding a railroad crossing.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Inmate dies while being processed at the Moore County Detention Center
- 3 Wake County buildings requiring COVID-19 screening to enter
- Johnston County consolidating EMS services, forcing 2 longtime providers out
- No one hurt after train hits mini-van broken down on tracks in Goldsboro
- Fire damages businesses in Durham strip mall
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now